Hot Rodders Junior Engine Challenge Developing The Future At The PRI Show



Introduced in February 2017 at the Race & Performance Expo, the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Junior Engine Challenge showed the racing world how to get the youngsters involved in the future of the racing industry, taking place from Dec. 7-9 at the PRI Show.

Developed for kids between the ages of 5 and 18 years old, the event’s design is to “get wrenches in their hands and grease under their fingernails” by taking apart and rebuilding Briggs & Stratton 5 Horsepower single-cylinder engines. A team consists of two members, and one of those teammates must be 5 to 18 years of age. Each team will have to completely disassemble and reassemble the engine so it is functional and in running condition. Basic hand tools and equipment must be utilized to complete this task. The contest aims to help develop the youngsters’ problem-solving and communication skills, as well as increase self-esteem and the understanding of a working internal combustion engine.

During the PRI Show, Kyle Fickler, director of business development from Aeromotive Inc., said “The coolest thing I saw at PRI was the focus and passion of the kids competing in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow events. The next Don Garlits, Warren Johnson or Robert Yates has a great opportunity to win big scholarships while competing in a great environment, and the Junior Dragster Engine Challenge (Junior Hot Rodders of Tomorrow) made we wish I was 6 years old again!”

Hot Rodders Adds More Junior Engine Challenge Events In 2018

Due to the popularity of the junior engine challenges, and the importance of getting more young people interested in the racing industry, Hot Rodders of Tomorrow will be holding a minimum of 18 events in 2018. It will begin in February at the Race & Performance Expo and end at the PRI Show next December. They will be participating at all the Midwest Junior Super Series events and most of the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow engine challenge events during the year.