Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Schedule: Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow 2017 SEMA Dual Championship

Hot Rodders of Tomorrow has released the official schedule for the final phase of the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge.

Schools from across the country will compete Oct. 31 – Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show as part of the 2017 Dual National Championship. The top four teams will be honored.

Teams are scheduled at the following times: