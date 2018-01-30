Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Adds Super Summit To 2018 Event Schedule

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Hot Rodders of Tomorrow will be holding their High School Engine Challenge and the very popular Junior Engine Challenge at the Super Summit Car Show at the Summit Motorsports Park, June 8th and 9th, 2018.

Last year’s Super Summit featured cruise-ins, fun-runs, an autocross course, a cackle fest with cars of the Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car Circuit, a massive manufacturers’ midway and multiple commanding and car-crushing performances by Larry Swim and his Bigfoot Monster Truck.

“Summit Racing is excited to announce our partnership with Hot Rodders of Tomorrow,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing’s Motorsports Manager, “As a team sponsor and as host for the regional competition at our Super Summit event, June 8th and 9th at Summit Motorsports Park, we look forward to watching the teams compete to qualify for a spot in the finals. Getting involved with these future automotive enthusiasts builds on our current youth programs including the Summit Racing Car Show Pedal Car Challenge and the NHRA Jr Drag Racing League.”

Hot Rodders of Tomorrow now has 14 High School qualifying events scheduled throughout the nation for the 2018 season, with the season concluding at the Dual Championship in November and December at the SEMA and PRI shows.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge is a Program that benefits Schools, Students and the Automotive aftermarket industry. They provide a stage for automotive tech classes to compete and earn college scholarships. Teams of five students tear down and reassemble a 350cu. in. Chevy engine. It is a timed event measuring speed and accuracy.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Junior Engine Challenge was developed for kids between the ages of 5 and 18 years old, it’s design is to “get wrenches in their hands and grease under their finger nails” by taking apart and rebuilding Briggs & Stratton 5 Horsepower single-cylinder engines. A team consists of two members; one teammate must be 5-18 years of age. Each team will have to completely disassemble and reassemble the engine so it is functional and in running condition. Basic hand tools and equipment (supplied by HROT) must be utilized to complete this task. The contest will help develop the youngsters problem-solving, and communication skills, as well as increase self-esteem and the understanding of a working internal combustion engine.

For more information about the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow program, visit hotroddersoftomorrow.com.