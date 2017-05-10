7 Teams Qualify For Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Dual National Championship

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

At the Edelbrock Car Show in Torrance, CA, on a cold and rainy day, 16 teams competed in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge Regional competition.

By disassembling and then re-assembling a small-block Chevrolet engine in less than 33 minutes, including penalties, three of those teams qualified for the Dual National Championship to be held at the SEMA and PRI shows later this year.

Team Performance Quotient from Loara High School out of Anaheim, CA, qualified with a time of 32:14. Team FAST from Rancho Alamitos High School from Garden Grove, CA, had a time of 30:02. Team Comp Cams, Calabasas High School out of Calabasas, CA, made it to the Dual National Championship with the time of 25:05.

At the Parkland College Car Show in Champaign, IL, nine teams also competed in their regional competition, with four teams qualifying for the championship.

Team Hooker Blackheart, a new team participating in its first HROT event, from North Boone High School in Poplar Grove, IL, qualified in fifth place with the time of 30:31.

Parkland College from Champaign, IL, who hosted the event, had two teams qualify — fourth-place Team RHS Heads (27:22) and second-place Team Taylor (25:42).

Coming in first place was Team Speed Pro, from Belvidere North High School in Belvidere, IL, with the blazing time of 20:57. Belvidere has participated in the HROT program since its inception back in 2008.

As it stands at this time, 37 teams have qualified with times ranging from 17:47 to 32:14 to participate in the Dual National Championship. Those students who participate at the Championships will compete for scholarships ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 from five different colleges: Ohio Technical College, University of Northwestern Ohio, School of Automotive Machinists & Technology, Universal Technical Institute and WyoTech.

For more information, visit HotRoddersofTomorrow.com or connect with them on social media.