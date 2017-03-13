Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Junior Engine Challenge Is A Huge Hit

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The love of racing and performance is something that for many is developed at an early age. In order to help fuel this passion, Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) wants to provide kids with a unique opportunity to showcase workmanship and the awareness of complex mechanisms.

And so was born the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Junior Engine Challenge presented by Racequip. This contest will be featured and hosted as a part of the HROT Junior Dragster Series and the Midwest Junior Super Series, to be hosted at nine events across the central U.S. in 2017.

The challenge kicked off Feb. 25 at the Race and Performance Expo in Schaumburg, IL. Teams are comprised of two individuals. One team member must be 5-18 years of age, and he or she must completely disassemble/reassemble a complete single cylinder OHV engine utilizing only basic hand tools. Some of the goals of the premise behind this contest are to help individuals develop communication skills and increase self-esteem. The contest will help youngsters develop problem-solving skills and an understanding of an internal combustion engine.

Over the course of the two-day RP Expo, engines were run through more than 40 times, with kids waiting for over an hour to have a chance to develop and showcase their skills at perfecting the team’s rebuilding skills on the small engine.

“One fifth-grade student who participated in the contest on Saturday persuaded his parents to travel the two hours back to the show the next day to have the opportunity to go through the engine a second time,” Ryan Gortney, event organizer, said. “I was overwhelmed by the response to our first event, and excited for the future events in 2017.”

The next event will be featured as part of the HROT at the Summit I-X Piston Power Show in Cleveland, OH, March 18–19. Students will be able to demo and be trained on the single cylinder engine. The official kick off for the 2017 season will be at Gateway Motorsport Park April 7–9 in Madison, IL.

Be sure to check the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Junior Drag Racing schedule for an event near you and to join in on the exciting action.

For additional information in starting a team or sponsorship opportunities, contact Rodney Bingham at [email protected] or call 815-722-5460.