How Many Legos Does It Take To Build A Full-Size McLaren 720S?

P Zero World, the first Pirelli flagship store in the world, has exciting news for both car lovers and the young at heart – the much-hyped, full-size LEGO McLaren 720S vehicle has arrived in-store on Santa Monica Boulevard. This is the first time this Lego sportcar is being shown in Los Angeles, after being launched by McLaren at Goodwood (U.K) last year.

As with all the McLaren models, this special one made of little building bricks is equipped with Pirelli tires just like the real vehicles. This 1:1 scale model of the McLaren 720S will be on display until Tuesday, Oct. 9. P Zero World is offering complimentary tire inspections and Italian espressos as well.

So, just how many legos does it take to recreate a full-size sportscar?

The 1:1 McLaren replica used more than 200,000 LEGO building blocks to make up the frame. More than 2,000 hours of manpower went into the construction of this replica, which features the same coloring and details on the car body as the original version – thanks to the McLaren team and Speed Champion Lego squad in Bilund, Denmark.

The total weight of the model is 1.6 tons and includes four special Pirelli tires: P Zero Corsa in the Color Edition Silver version. Pirelli has exclusively equipped all McLaren car models over the years.