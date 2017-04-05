Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Hot Rodders of Tomorrow (HROT) Engine Challenge had a double-header event this past weekend. Starting off in Tennessee at the Coker Tire Chattanooga Cruise-in, HROT had 12 high schools participate with 20 teams, 10 of which qualified for the Dual National Championship.

The top three teams were: Team K&N from Burton Center Arts & Technology in Salem, VA, with a time of 19:31; and both second- and third-place teams came from Forsyth Central High School in Cumming, GA. Team QA1 had a time of 20:04 and Team Derale finished with 23:31.

The second event of the weekend was in Fontana, CA, at the NMCA WEST Spring Nationals. HROT had four high schools with eight teams participating. Three of the teams qualified for and will compete at the Dual National Championship held later this year.

Team Edelbrock, Katella High School North Orange County Regional Occupational Program from Anaheim, CA, came in first, marking a 21:43 time. Second was Team SCAT from Loara High School ROP, also from Anaheim, with a time of 23:59, and in third place was Team Mr. Gasket, Valley High School in Santa Ana, CA, with a time of 30:18.

At the Dual National Championship, every student that participates will be awarded a minimum of $5,000 in college scholarships from five different colleges.

This coming weekend HROT is holding for the first time a qualifying event at the NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, NC.

Visit HotRoddersOfTomorrow.com to see the complete results from this past weekend.

For additional information in starting a team or sponsorship opportunities, contact Rodney Bingham at [email protected] or call 815-722-5460.