Hundreds Of Automotive Scholarships To Be Awarded: Apply By March 31

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is now accepting applications for automotive scholarships at its Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website, automotivescholarships.com. The application deadline is March 31.

Interested candidates can view a wide array of scholarship opportunities, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, available from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and more than 30 industry organizations. Hundreds of scholarships are available for students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty post-secondary schools.

By completing a single application online, students can be considered for multiple scholarships for the 2018-‘19 school year.

A full list of scholarships is featured on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central home page with links to pages outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To apply for as many scholarships as possible, applicants should read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization.

Every completed scholarship application is reviewed by all the organizations where the candidate meets the qualifications.

“Last year, more than 50 students received multiple awards from one application,” said Pete Kornafel, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship committee. “We are pleased to be able to offer so many scholarship opportunities for the 2018-‘19 school year and encourage interested students to apply today.”

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and available automotive scholarships, visit UofAFoundation.com and automotivescholarships.com.