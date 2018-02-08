Hunter Releases Educational Video To Answer The Question: Why Do Cars Need Wheel Alignment?

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Hunter has released an educational video to answer the common question: “Why do cars need wheel alignment?” to explain the purpose and function of wheel alignment procedures and the importance of proper vehicle maintenance.

When your car is out of alignment, you may experience irregular tire wear, handling problems or a crooked steering wheel. Some alignment conditions can be corrected with simple adjustments, while others may require parts replacement.

Ignoring the signs of wheel misalignment can result in increased maintenance costs, premature or irregular tire wear resulting in reduced tire life or malfunction of driver assist systems.

“Approximately, 60% of vehicles on the road are out of alignment. Most of this misalignment is imperceptible to the vehicle owner, which is why it is so important to have alignment angles checked against the manufacturer specifications. Ignoring misalignment can drastically reduce tire life by causing tires to wear unevenly,” said Kaleb Silver, Hunter Engineering senior product manager.

