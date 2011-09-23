I-CAR Iintroduces Online Hybrid Electric Training

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL – Throughout 2011, I-CAR has introduced several new online training programs to the industry, including programs with all-new content and instructor-led (live) training programs that have been converted to an online delivery format.

Programs that have been converted from the live delivery format contain the same content and are available 24/7, through a convenient online platform. I-CAR has recently added Electric and Electric Hybrid Vehicles (ALT01e) and Hybrid Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles (ALT02e) to its online course catalog. Both of these online programs are also available in the instructor-led (live) format.

These programs touch on different areas of current and changing technology of hybrid electric vehicles and alternative fuel vehicles. Both training programs will provide individuals with an understanding of vehicle-specific repair considerations and the importance of ensuring a safe and cost-effective repair.

Course Details – Electric and Electric Hybrid Vehicles (ALT01e):

Identify terminology related to parts and understand the construction of an electric vehicle

Understand the differences between series, parallel, and combination hybrid configurations, as well as integrated starter/alternator hybrid combinations

Examine system design and operation including vehicles from Honda and Toyota

Analyze collision damage to electric and hybrid electric vehicles

Understand the collision repair considerations for electric and hybrid electric vehicles

Know how to work safely around electric and hybrid electric vehicles

Course Details – Hybrid Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles (ALT02e):



Explain how to take safe measures when working on hybrid electric and alternative fuel vehicles

Understand high voltage issues with electric A/C systems

Identify new applications for hybrid technology and unique hybrid system features

Understand vehicle-specific applications from popular vehicle makers, including Ford, Mercury, Mazda, Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, and Honda

Know how to properly care for a high voltage battery prior to and during the repair process

Identify the different types of alternative fuel vehicles currently on the market, as well as concepts in tomorrow’s technology.

Information and registration for these courses can be found on the I-CAR website (www.i-car.com) or by contacting I-CAR Customer Care at 800-422-7872.