Lifestyle/Vehicle Maintenance
ago

IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Learn 10 Steps For Daily Two-Post Lift Inspection In Short Rotary Lift Video

WIX Filters Reveals Top 20 Schools In 2017 School Of The Year Competition

IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

MOOG Launches New 'Leader Of The Pack' Competition For NASCAR Fans

Goodyear Announces Intelligent Tire Trial

I-CAR Provides Primer On Park-Assist Systems

Powersports Tech Tips: Specialty Tools

Tech Tips: Direct Fuel Injection Cleaning

Chevrolet Unveils 2018 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup Race Car

Best Practices For Dealing With Flood-Damaged Vehicles


In this month’s IMR Insight, the company looked at IMR’s syndicated Delayed Vehicle Maintenance Tracking Study and specifically consumers who have delayed routine maintenance parts and services. In total, 7.9 percent of consumers indicate they have delayed routine vehicle maintenance. Consumers who own used vehicles, vehicles eight years or older and millennials are significantly more likely than their counterparts to delay routine maintenance.


Not being able to find a convenient time to have maintenance performed (33 percent) or the cost of the repair being prohibitive (30.3 percent) are the top reasons consumers delay routine maintenance. Most consumers do anticipate eventually having the service or repair performed (91 percent), with 43 percent planning on having the service/repair performed within a month and 77 percent within the next 3 months. The majority of these consumers (76.9 percent) plan on having a professional perform the service or repair rather than doing it themselves.

Show Full Article