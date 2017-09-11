IMR Insight Report Shows Consumers Are Delaying Vehicle Routine Maintenance

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



In this month’s IMR Insight, the company looked at IMR’s syndicated Delayed Vehicle Maintenance Tracking Study and specifically consumers who have delayed routine maintenance parts and services. In total, 7.9 percent of consumers indicate they have delayed routine vehicle maintenance. Consumers who own used vehicles, vehicles eight years or older and millennials are significantly more likely than their counterparts to delay routine maintenance.



Not being able to find a convenient time to have maintenance performed (33 percent) or the cost of the repair being prohibitive (30.3 percent) are the top reasons consumers delay routine maintenance. Most consumers do anticipate eventually having the service or repair performed (91 percent), with 43 percent planning on having the service/repair performed within a month and 77 percent within the next 3 months. The majority of these consumers (76.9 percent) plan on having a professional perform the service or repair rather than doing it themselves.