Industry Partners, I-CAR Committees Fund $600,000 In School Grants

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced more than $600,000 in Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants supported by donations from industry partners and local I-CAR committee fundraising activities.

The announcement came during the foundation’s annual reception, held on Oct. 31 at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grants will support 162 schools in 38 states with more than 6,000 students enrolled in collision repair training programs.

The Makeover grant program incorporates the Foundation’s Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark that the foundation launched in 2016. Under the new program developed by the foundation, schools are classified into three tiers based upon criteria including the number of hours of instruction; curriculum in place; and what tools, equipment and supplies a school uses to prepare their students for employment in the collision industry.

The grants awarded will assist schools to advance to the next tier, or to allow top-tier schools to further expand their program’s capabilities.

“School collision programs are facing tremendous pressure on their budgets,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations/administration for the foundation. “It is difficult for many to maintain their program at current capabilities, no less increase their abilities to satisfy the industry’s current and future needs for its workforce. The Makeover grant program is designed to help collision schools get the much needed tools, equipment and supplies they couldn’t get otherwise and increase their capabilities.”

The grants awarded are posted below.

I-CAR Committee Awards

Atlanta I-CAR Committee

Athens Technical College (Athens) – $15,000

Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, Ga.) – $15,000

North Georgia Technical College (Clarkesville, Ga.) – $15,000

Cincinnati I-CAR Committee

Butler Tech (Hamilton, Ohio) – $12,500

Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee

Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark, Del.) – $10,000

Dauphin County Technical School (Harrisburg, Pa.) – $3,000

Indiana County Technology Center (Indiana, Pa.) – $3,000

Susquehanna County Career Technology Center (Springville, Pa.) – $3,000

Northern Virginia I-CAR Committee

C.S. Monroe Technology Center (Leesburg, Va.) – $10,500

Chantilly HS STEM Academy (Chantilly, Va.) – $10,500

Dowell J Howard Center (Winchester, Va.) – $10,500

Fauquier High School (Warrenton, Va.) – $5,500

Omaha I-CAR Committee

Metropolitan Community College (Omaha, Neb.) – $1,000

Phoenix I-CAR Committee

Gateway Community College (Phoenix) – $10,000

Raleigh I-CAR Committee

Wayne Community College (Goldsboro, N.C.) – $11,000

St. Louis I-CAR Committee

Lake Career & Technical Center (Camdenton, Mo.) – $2,500

Lewis and Clark Career Center (Saint Charles, Mo.) – $2,500

Nichols Career Center (Jefferson City, Mo.) – $2,500

North Technical High School (Florissant, Mo.) – $2,500

Ranken Technical College (St. Louis) – $2,500

Rolla Technical Institute, (Rolla, Mo.) – $2,500

South Technical High School (Sunset Hills, Mo.) – $2,500

Tennessee I-CAR Committees

Nashville Committee

TCAT (Shelbyville, Tenn.) – $10,000

TCAT (Livingston, Tenn.) – $10,000

Knoxville Committee

TCAT (Knoxville, Tenn.) – $5,000

TCAT (Morristown, Tenn.) – $5,000

South Doyle High School (Knoxville, Tenn.) – $5,000

Texas I-CAR Committees (Houston, Dallas/Ft. Worth, San Antonio)

Alvin ISD, Hensler CTE Center (Manvel, Texas) – $1,200

Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas) – $1,200

Stuart Career Center (Baytown, Texas) – $1,200

Company Awards

American Family Insurance Grants

Aims Community College (Windsor, Colo.) – $1,000

Idaho State University College of Technology (Pocatello, Idaho) – $1,000

Richland Community College (Decatur, Ill.) – $1,000

North Lawrence Career Center (Bedford, Ind.) – $1,000

Southwestern Community College (Creston, Iowa) – $1,000

Washburn University Institute of Technology (Topeka, Kan.) – $1,000

South Central College (North Mankato, Minn.) – $1,000

North Dakota State College of Science (Wahpeton, N.D.) – $1,000

Miami Valley Career Center (Englewood, Ohio) – $1,000

Clackamas Community College (Oregon City, Ore.) – $1,000

Walla Walla Community College (Walla Walla, Wash.) – $1,000

Southwest Tech (Fennimore, Wis.) – $1,000

CCC Classroom Enhancement Grant

CATEC (Charlottesville, Va.) – $11,000

Chicago School Grant sponsored by Audatex, a Solera Company, Chrysler, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Polyvance, Rust-Oleum and Valspar

Kennedy King College (Chicago) – $22,500

Hertz Grants

Judson High School (Converse, Texas) – $5,000

Kingwood Park High School (Kingwood, Texas) – $5,000

Norwalk High School (Norwalk, Calif.) – $5,000

Texas Southmost College (Brownsville, Texas) – $5,000

Lon Baudoux Legacy Grant

Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, Wis.) – $10,000

Nationwide Insurance Grant

College of Alameda (Alameda, Calif.) – $10,000

ProSpot Grants

Austin Community College (Austin, Texas)

Berks Career and Technology Center (Oley, Pa.)

CA BOCES-CTE Center @ Olean (Olean, N.Y.)

Essex Technical High School (Hathorne, Mass.)

Fox Valley Technical College (Appleton, Wis.)

John A. Logan College (Carterville, Ill.)

Lex La-Ray Technical Center (Lexington, Mo.)

Lorenzo Walker Technical College (Naples, Fla.)

Southeast Community College (Milford, Neb.)

United Technical Center (Clarksburg, W.V.)

Service King Grants

Cleveland Community College (Shelby, N.C.) – $3,000

GST Boces Coopers Education Center (Painted Post, N.Y.) – $3,000

TCAT Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.) – $3,000

Texas State Technical College (Waco, Texas) – $3,000

Warren Tech (Lakewood, Colo.) – $3,000

TechForce Foundation Grants

Mid-Coast School of Technology (Rockland, Maine) – $1,250

Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School (Littleton, Mass.) – $1,250

Wichita Area Technical College (Wichita, Kan.) – $1,250

Thomas Coleman Memorial Grant (sponsored by 1st Certified Collision Centers)

Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.) – $2,000

Collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers interested in supporting school grants should contact foundation Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.