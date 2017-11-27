Ingersoll Rand Foundation Donates $500,000 To High School Automotive Technology Classes

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Ingersoll Rand Foundation has awarded 50 high schools in eight cities a total of $500,000 in grant monies since 2015 to fund improvements to their automotive technology programs. The Ingersoll Rand Real Tools for Schools program awards high schools with $10,000 grants to enhance education for students in automotive technology programs with updated equipment, supplies, instructor training and curricula.

Since 2014, there has been a decline in the enrollment in automotive career and technical education programs nationwide due to lack of teachers, restricted school budgets, high operational costs and other factors (*). Yet, automotive technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and employers prefer to hire automotive technicians and mechanics who have completed a formal training program (**).

“These students are the future of the automotive industry. Ingersoll Rand supports technical education because it prepares students for career success and enhances job readiness,” says Austin Lieb, vice president of product management at Ingersoll Rand Power Tools.

In addition to the grants, Ingersoll Rand Power Tools employees engage with participating high schools to provide seminars, hands-on training and learning enrichment experiences for students enrolled in automotive technician programs.

Additionally, automotive technology students and teachers nationwide are also eligible for discounts to purchase Ingersoll Rand power tools.

For more information about the Real Tools for Schools program, visit myir.com/RealtoolsRealSchools/index.html.

Schools that have received Real Tools for Schools grants include:

Annandale, N.J.

North Montco Technical Career Center

Old Bridge High School

Warren County Technical School

Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School

Union County Vocational-Technical School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools

Perth Amboy Campus

East Brunswick Campus

Piscataway Campus

Charlotte, N.C.

Maiden High School

South Mecklenburg High School

West Stanly High School

East Gaston High School

Indian Land High School

Jay M Robinson High School

Lincoln County School of Technology

Dallas, Texas

Career Center East

Duncanville High School

Ben Barber Career Tech Center

R.L. Turner High School

Fort Worth, Texas

Polytechnic High School

Green B. Trimble Technical High School

North Side High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Oscar Dean Wyatt High School

Davidson, N.C.

Davie County High School

Statesville High School

Kent, Wash.

Auburn High School

Bellevue High School

Bates Technical High School

Kentlake High School

Puget Sound Skills Center

Madison Heights, Mich.

South Lake High School

Fordson High School

Roseville High School

Fitzgerald High School

Chippewa Valley High School

Nashville, Tenn.

Stewarts Creek High School

Maplewood High School

Antioch High School

McGavock High School

Southern Pines, N.C.

Richmond Senior High School

Overhills High School

Cape Fear High School

Robeson County Career Center

Union Pines High School

Pinecrest High School

Lee County High School

West Montgomery High School

East Montgomery High School

North Moore High School

(*) Alexandra Pannoni, “Vocational High School Programs an Option for Teens,” U.S. News & World Report, October 20, 2014

(**) “Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics,” Bureau of Labor and Statistics, accessed October 30, 2015, bls.gov/ooh/installation-maintenance-and-repair/automotive-service-technicians-and-mechanics.htm.