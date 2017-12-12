Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students from the Jacksonville High School automotive program competed in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge in Las Vegas.

From Jeffrey Smith’s article on The Leader website:

A Jacksonville High School automotive team recently competed in the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Challenge in Las Vegas and came home with several scholarships.

The JHS team of 12th graders Kyle Ayers, Daniel Everett, Taqwaven Martin, Kalvin Terry and Josh Wesley and 11th grader Corey Garry and instructor Wayne Griffin went to the competition Oct. 31–Nov. 2 at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show.

The team, the only one from Arkansas, finished 17th out of 27 teams. Each student won a $5,000 scholarship to automotive technical college.

“It taught teamwork. We were in sync and learned from each other,” Ayers said.

