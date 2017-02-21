Joey Logano Takes The Daytona Clash

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Joey Logano of Team Penske took the checkered flag for Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines in the 2017 Daytona Clash, marking the fourth consecutive restrictor plate win by Team Penske.

The 2017 NASCAR Speedweeks kicked off on Sunday with the Clash at the Daytona International Speedway which was postponed Saturday night due to rain. Five Ford Fusions were invited to participate in the invitation only event. No. 2 Brad Keselowski and No. 22 Joey Logano from the Team Penske camp and No. 4 Kevin Harvick, No. 41 Kurt Busch and No. 10 Danica Patrick representing newcomer to the Ford family, Stewart-Haas Racing.



In dramatic fashion, the No. 22 of Logano took the lead on a last lap pass after hooking up with No. 2 Keselowski and new teammate No. 4 Harvick to charge to the front of the pack. Logano took evasive action swinging to the outside lane to avoid a collision between the No. 2 Keselowski and No.11 Denny Hamlin. Logano crossed the start-finish line to claim his first Clash win and Ford Performance’s first since 2004 with Dale Jarrett.

All the Ford Performance cars ran strong with the Roush Yates Engine FR9 EFI race engine under the hood. No. 10 Patrick finished P4, No. 4 Harvick P5, No. 2 Keselowski P6 and No. 41 Busch P17.



The drivers, cars and engines are ready to build on the momentum from this past weekend’s win and are looking forward to the 59th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26th at Daytona International Speedway.

For more information: roushyates.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.com.