screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-8-53-53-amJordan Vocational High School’s automotive program won the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge.”

From Mark Rice’s article on the Ledger-Enquirer website:

A few weeks after Jordan Vocational High School’s automotive program learned it won a national contest restoring and customizing a classic Ford Mustang, the team was honored during a ceremony Monday.

Representatives from the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge,” the Muscogee County School District and Columbus Council, along with Jordan students, staff and alumni gathered in the school’s auditorium to celebrate Team Red Jacket.

Jordan principal Amy Wohler told the team, “I hope that you understand and appreciate the significance of what this award means. You put Jordan on the map. You put Columbus on the map. … You made a lot of people proud.”

Wohler thanked Quaker State for providing “this great platform for our students to shine.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about Jordan Vocational High School’s automotive program on the Ledger-Enquirer website.



