K Tool International Introduces Brake Fluid Tester

The new Brake Fluid Tester (KTI70120) from K Tool International provides the reliable information that technicians need when working on various types of vehicles. Not only does this tool collaborate with DOT 4 and Dot 5.1, it is also able to test ACDelco, Pennzoil, Prestone, Motorcraft and Toyota DOT 3 brake fluids.

OTS analysis only takes one second to complete and setting changes can be made effortlessly with a push of a button. To examine the water percentage in the brake fluid, simply insert the end of the tester into the vehicles brake fluid reservoir and watch its five LED indicators light up. Each green, yellow and red light helps translate the water percentage present in the fluid.

This pocket-sized tool runs on a 1.5-volt battery and automatically switches off after two seconds of being inactive.

For additional information, visit ktoolinternational.com.

