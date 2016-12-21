AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville



Professional rally driver Ken Block knows just how to handle the first day of winter: with a heavy dose of Ford Raptor.

With its status secured as the ultimate high-performance off-road pickup, the all-new 2017 F-150 Raptor is the perfect companion for any kind of snow day.

Watch the video and see for yourself how the elements stand zero chance against the toughest, smartest, most capable Raptor ever built.

Article courtesy Speedville.



