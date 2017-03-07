Keselowski Takes First At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Brad Keselowski of Team Penske won his first Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The strong horsepower of the Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines FR9 EFI engine dominated in Atlanta to win Ford’s 30th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Ford Fusions were fast during practice and showed their steam with Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing winning the Aspen Dental Pole Qualifying Friday night followed by No. 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from Roush Fenway Racing qualifying P4 and Team Penske’s No. 2 Keselowski finishing P5.

The horsepower of the Ford FR9 EFI V8 engine was evident as soon as the green flag dropped. No. 4 Harvick utilized this horsepower and found his rhythm early, staying committed to running the bottom line and led a new track record, 292 laps. He went onto win the first and second segments of the race and accumulated the all-important bonus points.



The No. 2 of Keselowski showed patience and persistence coming back from a loose lug nut issue, but he persevered to pass No. 42 Kyle Larson, late in the race to take the lead after the last caution to grab the checkered flag.

“Everybody stayed focused and nobody had to say anything,” commented Keselowski. “We know the deal. We know that this isn’t going to be easy. You have to keep your head down and keep fighting at all times and that’s what we did.”

Ford drivers now lead the championship points race with Stewart-Haas Racing in first and second with No. 4 Harvick and No. 41, Kurt Busch {Daytona 500 winner}, followed by No. 2 Keselowski and No. 22 Joey Logano from Team Penske in third and fifth positions respectively.

2017 is off to a fast start. It’s onto Las Vegas, where No. 2 Brad Keselowski won last year. Tune-in Sunday, March 12 | 3:30 PM ET | FOX.

Article courtesy Speedville.