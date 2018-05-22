KnowYourRoll This National Tire Safety Week

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has kicked off National Tire Safety Week, an industry-led initiative to raise awareness and educate consumers about proper tire care and safety. This year’s theme is “Know Your Roll” and will run through Memorial Day.

“Safety is our industry’s number one priority,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “National Tire Safety Week, positioned at the start of summer travel, is a great opportunity for our member companies and partners to connect with motorists about proper tire care and maintenance. Additionally, USTMA wants to be sure consumers understand the potential dangers of unsafe used tires.”

During National Tire Safety Week U.S. tire manufacturers will have public outreach campaigns geared to help drivers understand tire care and maintenance. Member companies, including Bridgestone, Cooper, Goodyear, Michelin, Toyo and Yokohama are all planning consumer-directed initiatives.

USTMA recommends drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure that tires are rotated and properly aligned. According to the association, less than one in five people know how to properly check tire pressure.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S.