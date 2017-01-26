Voting Open For Kuryakyn Sprint Signature Series Build Battle

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Kuryakyn dealers armed with the new Sprint Signature Series by John Shope are battling it out to see who can build the “baddest” Indian Scout. Five dealerships were enlisted to showcase their creativity in a friendly war of the wrenches, demonstrating the versatility of the Sprint Signature Series and its ability to transform Scout and Scout Sixty platforms.

Sprint Signature Series Build Battle contestants are only limited by their own imagination. There are no rules regarding theme, total cost or design style. The lone requirement is that each build entry must utilize the entire Kuryakyn Sprint Signature Series by John Shope, including the Sprint Front Fender, Café Fairing, Chin Spoiler and various Sprint frame/body accents. Each participating dealer was also supplied with Crusher Maverick Slip-Ons for use on their build.

Online public voting open now and running through Friday, February 10 will decide the winning Scout. The winning dealership will be announced on Tuesday, February 14. Fans can vote for their favorite build and learn more about the inspiration behind each design at kuryakyn.com/sprint-battle.

The five dealerships participating in the Sprint Signature Series Build Battle are:

Bison Thunder Motorcycle (St. Michael, Minn.)

Coastal Indian Victory Motorcycles (Murrells Inlet, S.C.)

Lynnwood Motoplex (Lynnwood, Wash.)

Rollin’ Fast Cycle Sports (East Lebanon, N.J.)

Tytlers Cycle (De Pere, Wis.)

The Sprint collection by John Shope is the first release in the Kuryakyn Signature Series, which showcases skillfully crafted designs from top custom bike builders. The Sprint Signature Series is produced exclusively by Kuryakyn and available through its worldwide dealer and distributor network. Endless customizing options, quality construction, and easy installation with precise fitment make the Sprint collection a must-have for any custom Scout project.

Vote for your favorite build now at kuryakyn.com/sprint-battle.

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.