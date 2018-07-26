Tools/Hose Pinch Plier
ago

Lang Tools Introduces 3-Piece Hose Pinch Plier Set

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

New York State Automotive Aftermarket Association Names Scholarship Winners

Mitchell 1 Names Jaxen Stewart 2018 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

Lang Tools Introduces 3-Piece Hose Pinch Plier Set

Firestone Complete Auto Care Center Comes To East CLC Auto Program

Tomorrow's Tech Introduces The New B'laster 'Instructor Of The Year' Competition

GM Tech Tip: New Engine Noise During Cold Start-Up

Garage Gurus Hosting Facebook Live Event On July 12

Auto Students Take Home Gold At SkillsUSA Nationals

TechForce Report Shows Continued Decline in Collision, Auto Tech Program Completions

Time Is Running Out To Nominate Your School For '2018 School Of The Year'

Lang Tools introduced their newest plier set, the Self Locking 3-Piece Pinch Off Pliers (1500). The pliers come in small, medium and large size for all your hose pinch off needs and are designed with a self-locking feature that holds after pressure is applied; simply pull plier handles apart to release pressure. The pliers can be used to seal vacuum, fuel line and radiator hoses, plus other flexible materials. The patent pending offset design allows more access in hard to reach areas.

For additional information, visit langtools.com.

Show Full Article