LCHS Students Take Eighth In Auto Skills Contest

Two students from Le Mars Community High School in Le Mars, IA, students competed in the 25th annual (DMACC)/Iowa Automobile Dealers Association (IADA) Automotive Skills Contest.

From an article on the Le Mars Daily Sentinel website:

Two Le Mars Community High School students captured eighth place in the 25th annual (DMACC)/Iowa Automobile Dealers Association (IADA) Automotive Skills Contest recently held at the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

LCHS seniors Tyler Holzman and Deven Paulsen were the skills competition eighth place finishers.

Holzman and Paulsen each received numerous tools and supplies donated by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association and scholarships provided by the DMACC Foundation.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Le Mars Community High School students on the Le Mars Daily Sentinel website.

