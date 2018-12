Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Thin tips on the Lisle Double-Ended Tool provide easy access when removing plastic clips. The tool has a smaller opening that works for lifting the center pin and the wider opening lifts the fastener from the panel.

The tool also works on most plastic fasteners, plastic clips, upholstery or door panels. It is made with a zinc finish with 3-1/2 in. grip. Overall, the tool length is 8 in.

For more information, visit lislecorp.com