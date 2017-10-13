Lithia Helps North Medford Rev Up Its Auto Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Lithia Motors is partnering with North Medford High School in Medford, OR, to upgrade the school’s automotive program.

From Tran Nguyen’s article on the Mail Tribune website:

When Kenneth Erlan was in high school many years ago, nothing excited him more than working on the cars in his automotive class.

“The work stimulated me — even now it still stimulates me,” said Erlan, regional manager for Lithia Motors. “For me it was never a job, it’s my career. And I want that for students here at North Medford.”

Last Thursday, Lithia Motors announced a new partnership with North Medford High School as five executives and managers toured the school’s automotive facility and met the students in the Advanced Auto class.

