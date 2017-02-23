LORD Donates Products And Equipment To The Collision Repair Education Foundation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



LORD Corporation – maker of LORD Fusor Automotive Repair Adhesives – a metal and composite bonding solution for automotive body repair – has donated products and equipment to 13 schools in support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s (CREF) Gift-in-Kind program.

The Gift-in-Kind program accepts donations from industry partners to benefit collision schools, students and instructors. Donations of tools, equipment, technology and materials are distributed to qualified collision programs.

“The Collision Repair Education Foundation is a national 501c3 charity that supports high school and college collision school programs, instructors, and students,” said Brandon Eckenrode, Director of Development for the Collision Repair Education Foundation. “Through in-kind and monetary donations from the industry, the support helps instructors provide a quality technical education to the future professionals that will be repairing vehicles after an accident.”

LORD Corporation has donated 660 tubes of its 123SL Non-Sag Seam Sealer (10.1-oz.) along with Fusor Model 13-301 manual applicator guns. The donation will help with “hands-on” training, allowing students to practice what they are learning by using the most advanced materials and up-to-date equipment. To supplement the donation, LORD manufacturer’s representatives will train students on how to use the product.

The schools that will be beneficiaries of LORD’s donation include: LHS High School, Livermore, CA; Eden Career Center, Ashville, AL; Erie Community College South, Orchard Park, NY; Forbes Road CTC, Monroeville, PA; Cleveland Community College, Shelby, NC; Hennepin Technical College, Brooklyn Park, MN; EHOVE Career Center, Milan, OH; Dunwoody College of Technology, Minneapolis, MN; Des Moines Area Community College, Ankney, IA; Greenville Technical College, Greenville, SC; Lebanon County Career and Technology Center, Lebanon, PA; Delcastle High School, Wilmington, DE; and GST BOCES Coopers Education Center, Painted Post, NY.

“With all of the changes to new vehicles regarding high-strength alloys, composites and foams, it makes good business sense to work closely with CREF and its education initiatives,” said Tim Jackson, zone manager, LORD Corporation. “Many of the same proven adhesive technologies that LORD provides to today’s automotive manufacturers and body shops throughout the world are also used to train tomorrow’s technicians.”

Donations, such as those from LORD, help instructors who might not have the ability to purchase these products for their programs and allows the instructors to provide the best technical education possible for their students.

“LORD has been a continued partner with the CREF program, and their product donations and other forms of support bring value to our programs,” Eckenrode said. “It is crucial for the collision repair industry to have well-trained, productive, efficient employees entering the industry.”

For more information, call 1-877-275-5673 or visit FUSOR.com.