LT Auto Students Take Field Trip To Area Businesses

Students from Lyons Township High School in La Grange, IL, toured seven Chicago-area auto shops to research possible summer internships.

From Suzanne Andersen’s article on the Western Spring Patch website:

Five Lyons Township High School seniors and one graduate took part in a very unique job-on-wheels field trip, touring seven Chicagoland auto shops and researching summer internship possibilities. Arranged by Restoration Preservation and Mentorship (RPM) Foundation, the total trip amounted to 245 miles, complete with visits to four automotive restoration shops and three classic and exotic car collections over two weekends.

Students had an opportunity to meet shop owners and learn about potential internship opportunities and the job market, not to mention see some incredible cars.

