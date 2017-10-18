Marvin Musquin Captures $1 Million At Monster Energy Cup In Las Vegas

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Feld Entertainment announced that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin rode his way to $1 million in front of a sell-out crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the second time in the event’s seven-year history, the Monster Energy Cup awarded $1 million to the rider who won all three, 10-Lap Main Events in a one-night-only battle for the coveted Monster Energy Cup.

Musquin, who finished third at the Monster Energy Cup in 2016, became a first-time winner of the Monster Million after a flawless night that awarded him the biggest prize in motorcycle racing. This feat had only occurred once before in the history of the Monster Energy Cup when four-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the honor in 2011.

In the first Main Event, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, the reigning champion, put himself in a position to win $1 million by grabbing an early lead ahead of Musquin, but a downed rider forced a red flag and a Main Event restart. After which, Tomac found another early lead but a mistake on the third lap forced him out of contention and left the door wide open for Musquin’s first Main Event win. In Main Event 2, all eyes were on Musquin who commanded the lead for all 10 Laps and, by Main Event 3, Musquin grabbed another Holeshot and lead all 10 Laps on his way to the “Musquin Million.”

“It’s pretty unreal to go out and win all three,” Musquin said at the post-race press conference. “To see that someone is winning $1 million in one night at a Supercross race is so unique…it’s like being at the casino and just winning the jackpot.”

Unlike any other race, the Monster Energy Cup celebrates Supercross’s rich tradition in Las Vegas by challenging riders with three, 10-Lap Main Events on a hybrid supercross-motocross style track, designed by five-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael. Rounding out the Cup Class podium was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson who finished second (2-2-2), followed by teammate Dean Wilson in third (3-5-3).

For more information: SupercrossLive.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.