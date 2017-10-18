Lifestyle/Motorcycle Racing
ago

Marvin Musquin Captures $1 Million At Monster Energy Cup In Las Vegas

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WIX Filters Names Hunter High School 2017 School Of The Year

Intel Employs Mathematical Formula, LeBron James To Allay Concerns Over Driverless Vehicles

Marvin Musquin Captures $1 Million At Monster Energy Cup In Las Vegas

Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2017 Student of the Year

Pirelli P Zero Tires Go Pink For U.S. Grand Prix

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2017 School Of The Year Competition

Toyota V8 Timing Belt Service

PPG Announces Schedule Of Custom Painting Classes For Rest Of 2017

Why TPMS Sensors Fail

T2 Top 10: Tire Wear Patterns

Feld Entertainment announced that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Marvin Musquin rode his way to $1 million in front of a sell-out crowd at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

For the second time in the event’s seven-year history, the Monster Energy Cup awarded $1 million to the rider who won all three, 10-Lap Main Events in a one-night-only battle for the coveted Monster Energy Cup.

Musquin, who finished third at the Monster Energy Cup in 2016, became a first-time winner of the Monster Million after a flawless night that awarded him the biggest prize in motorcycle racing. This feat had only occurred once before in the history of the Monster Energy Cup when four-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the honor in 2011.

Marvin Musquin hoists the $1 million prize from winning the 2017 Monster Energy Cup.
Photo Credit: Taku Nagami

In the first Main Event, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac, the reigning champion, put himself in a position to win $1 million by grabbing an early lead ahead of Musquin, but a downed rider forced a red flag and a Main Event restart. After which, Tomac found another early lead but a mistake on the third lap forced him out of contention and left the door wide open for Musquin’s first Main Event win. In Main Event 2, all eyes were on Musquin who commanded the lead for all 10 Laps and, by Main Event 3, Musquin grabbed another Holeshot and lead all 10 Laps on his way to the “Musquin Million.”

Marvin Musquin leads Eli Tomac in Main Event 1 of the Monster Energy Cup.
Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

“It’s pretty unreal to go out and win all three,” Musquin said at the post-race press conference. “To see that someone is winning $1 million in one night at a Supercross race is so unique…it’s like being at the casino and just winning the jackpot.”

Unlike any other race, the Monster Energy Cup celebrates Supercross’s rich tradition in Las Vegas by challenging riders with three, 10-Lap Main Events on a hybrid supercross-motocross style track, designed by five-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael. Rounding out the Cup Class podium was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jason Anderson who finished second (2-2-2), followed by teammate Dean Wilson in third (3-5-3).

For more information: SupercrossLive.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.

Show Full Article