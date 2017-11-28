Career/Mingus Union High School
Matco Tools Dealer Presents MUHS Auto Program With Laptops

Matco Tools dealer pulls together local businesses to donate laptops to the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) Automotive program in Cottonwood, AZ.

From an article on the BUGLE website:

Matco Tools dealer Tim Wininger presented the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) Automotive program with thirty (30) Acer laptops on Nov. 15.

Wininger planned the special presentation as a surprise for MUHS Automotive instructor Andy Hooton after hearing Hooton mention a need for the devices at an Automotive Technology Advisory Council meeting. Wininger organized the contribution, soliciting local repair shops, dealerships, and individuals throughout the Verde Valley for donations to purchase the computers. The laptops will allow students to remotely access repair information while out in the shop area of the classroom.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) automotive program on the BUGLE website.

