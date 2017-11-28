Matco Tools Dealer Presents MUHS Auto Program With Laptops

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Matco Tools dealer pulls together local businesses to donate laptops to the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) Automotive program in Cottonwood, AZ.

From an article on the BUGLE website:

Matco Tools dealer Tim Wininger presented the Mingus Union High School (MUHS) Automotive program with thirty (30) Acer laptops on Nov. 15.

Wininger planned the special presentation as a surprise for MUHS Automotive instructor Andy Hooton after hearing Hooton mention a need for the devices at an Automotive Technology Advisory Council meeting. Wininger organized the contribution, soliciting local repair shops, dealerships, and individuals throughout the Verde Valley for donations to purchase the computers. The laptops will allow students to remotely access repair information while out in the shop area of the classroom.

