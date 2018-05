Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Matco Tools introduces the 7” Hose Clamp Pliers (PHC7). The hose clamp pliers feature a push-button adjustment with 15 adjustment positions.

The slim head design fits well into confined spaces. The pliers also feature non-slip plastic coated handles and serrated jaws behind the tips to loosen corroded hoses without harming the item being compressed.

