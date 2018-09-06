Mazda Tech Tip: Vibration Felt Through The Floor/Seat/Steering Wheel
Models:
2013-’16 CX-5 with automatic transmission
2014-’17 Mazda 6 with automatic transmission
Condition:
Some customers may complain about a vibration that is felt through the floor, seat and/or steering wheel while driving under moderate acceleration, at speeds of approx. 25-30 mph (40-50 km/h). The vibration is more noticeable when driving on smooth, flat roads.
Cause:
The vibration may be caused by wear on the inner surface of the tripod joint case (inner side of front driveshaft). To eliminate this concern, a coating has been applied to the inner surface of the tripod joint case to improve wear resistance.
Repair Procedures:
1. Verify the customer concern.
2. Replace the inner joint set for the left and right drive shafts.
3. Verify the repair.
Courtesy of Mitchell 1.