Mazda Tech Tip: Vibration Felt Through The Floor/Seat/Steering Wheel

Models:

2013-’16 CX-5 with automatic transmission

2014-’17 Mazda 6 with automatic transmission

Condition:

Some customers may complain about a vibration that is felt through the floor, seat and/or steering wheel while driving under moderate acceleration, at speeds of approx. 25-30 mph (40-50 km/h). The vibration is more noticeable when driving on smooth, flat roads.

Cause:

The vibration may be caused by wear on the inner surface of the tripod joint case (inner side of front driveshaft). To eliminate this concern, a coating has been applied to the inner surface of the tripod joint case to improve wear resistance.

Repair Procedures:

1. Verify the customer concern.

2. Replace the inner joint set for the left and right drive shafts.

3. Verify the repair.

Courtesy of Mitchell 1.