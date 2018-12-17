Melling Performance Extends Partnership With Elite Motorsports And Erica Enders Through 2019

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Melling has announced a contract extension with two-time NHRA Pro Stock World Champion, Erica Enders and Elite Motorsports. Enders and team owner Richard Freeman announced the sponsorship on the NHRA on FOX stage at the PRI Performance Racing Industry Show this past weekend. The 2019 NHRA MelloYello Drag Racing Season will mark the third season of the partnership between Elite Motorsports and Melling Performance.

“What started off as an associate sponsorship has grown into a full-blown partnership,” said Enders. “Everything we do at Elite Motorsports and Performance is family and people-based. It was a perfect fit with Melling as they run their business the same way.”

g Performance President Mark Melling said extending the contract was a “no-brainer” for the company. “We were thrilled with the results with Erica and Elite. It was an absolute no-brainer to come back,” he said. “We feel strongly that our association in Pro Stock has been positive in getting the word out about our Melling Performance parts, Billet Oil Pumps in Particular. Engine Parts and Racing is in the Melling DNA and we hope to be involved with NHRA and Elite in some manner for years to come.”

Enders will be competing full-time in the Pro Stock category as well as Pro Modified for the span of the 2019 season under the Elite umbrella lead by Richard Freeman.

We couldn’t be more excited for this extension with Melling,” said team owner Freeman. “We go into every partnership with the hopes that it is as seamless and successful as our arrangement with Melling. Each year we’ve grown together and look forward to a long-lasting relationship between the Melling brothers, Melling performance, Elite Motorsports and Erica.