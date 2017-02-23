Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 50 Years With New Models

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The 50 Years of Driving Performance anniversary is being used by Mercedes-AMG as the ideal occasion to add the new AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 as a further exclusive choice in the offering from the AMG GT family. Furthermore, Mercedes-AMG is offering the C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, plus C 43 4MATIC Coupé and C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet Night Edition special models to provide even more variety for customers seeking that special something. All editions combine extended ranges of equipment with special design features, thus making their own individual mark.

The sports car and performance brand from Affalterbach is using three selected special models to reassert the standard it has set itself to offer customers maximum individuality and exclusivity. “2016 was the most successful year so far in our company history. We shall be using this momentum to fill even more customers with enthusiasm for Mercedes-AMG in our anniversary year, 2017. We shall be supported in this by our new Editions, which we are presenting at the Geneva Motor Show. So we can now offer our customers an even wider choice of individual performance models,” explained Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Exclusive equipment package: AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 The new AMG GT C Roadster is, like the new AMG GT C, also available as an exclusively equipped Edition 50 special model in a limited quantity of 500 cars worldwide. It marks the landmark year of the company, which was founded in 1967 and celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2017.

At first glance the Edition 50 can be recognized by the two special paint finishes in designo graphite grey magno or designo cashmere white magno. Black chrome accents deliver a unique look. They are applied to the side skirt trim, the front splitter, the trim strips in the air intakes of the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, the trim on the rear diffuser and the exhaust tailpipe trim elements. The surface of the cross-spoke AMG forged wheels has been harmonized with the black chrome elements of the exterior.

The interior is marked by a contrast between black and silver. This color scheme is followed not only by the trim in STYLE Exclusive nappa leather in silver pearl/black with grey diamond-patterned contrasting topstitching, but also by the black AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfiber with gray contrasting topstitching, 12 o’clock mark in silver pearl, “Edition 50” lettering plus a note on the limitation.

To emphasize the sporty character, the Edition comes as standard with the AMG Interior Night package, which includes steering wheel spokes, shift paddles and door sill panels in black. The interplay between light and dark is further accentuated by silver seat belts and black chrome trim. The head restraint of the AMG Performance seat is embossed with “GT Edition 50”.

Technical data at a glance:

AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 Engine 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection Displacement 3982 cc Output 557 hp at 5750-6750 rpm Max. torque 500 lb.-ft. at 1900-5750 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive, transaxle: Front engine, transmission at the rear axle, linked via Torque Tube Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7‑speed dual-clutch transmission Fuel 24.8 mpg Acceleration 0-62 mph 3.7 s Top speed 196 mph

C 63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition

The Ocean Blue Edition for the C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet is designed for a particularly design-oriented and fashion-conscious target group and limited to 150 units worldwide. The new color deep ocean blue for the fabric acoustic soft top is exclusively earmarked for this new Edition. The exclusive color shade is featured on numerous further details on the car, such as the trim strips on the front and rear apron, the surrounds on the hub caps, the contrasting topstitching in the crystal gray interior plus the analogue clock in an IWC design.

The paint finishes designo cashmere white magno and designo selenite grey magno are available for the exterior. The front apron in an A‑wing design, the exterior mirror housings, the side sill panels plus the spoiler lip are painted in the vehicle color, underlining the elegant character of the edition. The AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design in size 19 inches at the front/20 inches at the rear are painted in titanium gray.

In the interior, the light, crystal gray interior in nappa leather with lavish diamond quilting and deep ocean blue contrasting topstitching immediately catches the eye. It is combined with trim in matt silver glass fiber (high-gloss carbon fiber as a no-cost option) with the edition badge in the center console. The fine impression is reinforced by the steering wheel with its black rim, featuring a flattened bottom section, in nappa leather and silver-colored buttons: it comes from the S 63 4MATIC Cabriolet.

As standard the seats are fitted with the AIRSCARF neck-level heating and climatised seats, ensuring optimum comfort in all weather conditions. Attention to detail is evident in the AMG badges in the backrests of the front seats and the embossed AMG emblems in the front head restraints.

Technical data at a glance:

C 63 S Cabriolet

Ocean Blue Edition Engine 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection Displacement 3982 cc Output 510 hp at 5500-6250 rpm Max. torque 516 lb.-ft. at 1750-4500 rpm Drive system Rear-wheel drive Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 7-speed sports transmission Fuel 30.4-31.7 mpg Acceleration 0-62 mph 4.1 s Top speed 155 mph

C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition

On the Night Edition for the C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet black details add fine flourishes. So for the first time the cabriolet too is available with black exterior details. The diamond radiator grille sports black dots. The trim strips on the front splitter, on the rear apron and the side skirts are also painted in black. The same applies to the spoiler lip on the boot lid and the tailpipe trim elements on the exhaust system.

The overall impression is influenced by the 19-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, which are painted in matt black for the first time and feature high-sheen rims as a contrast.

The edition theme continues in the interior. The rim of the Performance steering wheel, in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, while its flattened bottom section is also in black, and a badge on the center console flags up the Night Edition.

Technical data at a glance:

C 43 4MATIC Coupé

Night Edition Engine 3.0-liter V6 with direct injection and biturbocharging Displacement 2996 cc Output 367 hp at 5500-6000 rpm Max. torque 383 lb.-ft. at 2000-4200 rpm Drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive Transmission 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission Fuel 35.3-36.2 mpg Acceleration 0-62 mph 4.7 s Top speed 155 mph

All editions can be ordered beginning March 6, 2017. C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition will be delivered starting June 2017. The first units of the AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 will be with customers from July 2017.

Article courtesy Speedville.