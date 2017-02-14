mikeroweWORKS Foundation Offers Travel Scholarships For SkillsUSA Competitors

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SkillsUSA has announced that the mikeroweWORKS Foundation will once again offer a number of scholarships for SkillsUSA member students to attend the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, KY, June 19-23. This is the seventh consecutive year that the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, in partnership with SkillsUSA, has offered travel scholarships for SkillsUSA members who compete and place first in their state championships and who otherwise would not be able to attend the national championships for financial reasons. All SkillsUSA students who meet these competition criteria are welcome to apply.

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation scholarship program provides assistance to eligible students pursuing an education in a vocational or similar trade-related program. The mikeroweWORKS Foundation focuses on high-school and college/postsecondary students working toward careers in manufacturing, construction, automotive, engineering and STEM-related trade occupations. However, this opportunity is open to all state gold medalists attending the SkillsUSA Championships who have the financial need for the travel funds.

Scholarships will be awarded based on students’ written narratives describing their need for the scholarship, how they have benefited through participation in SkillsUSA and why they chose their particular trade or technical skill. Applicants are also required to provide a recommendation written by their SkillsUSA advisor or the state association director in support of the financial need.

Applicants need to apply online HERE.

Scholarship applications must be received by Friday, May 26 (midnight EDT). Applications submitted after this time will not be considered.