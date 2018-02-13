Missouri Tech-School Students Restore 1957 Nash Metropolitan
Students from Northwest Technical School’s Collision Repair Technology Program in Maryville, MO, restored a donated 1957 Nash Metropolitan that was on display at the World of Wheels in Kansas City.
Collision repair instructor Ronald Wiederholt told the Maryville Forum that the car was a “mess” when the students started the project.
For more, “Northwest Technical School Shows Off Project Car” in the Maryville Forum.
Article courtesy BodyShop Business.