Missouri Tech-School Students Restore 1957 Nash Metropolitan

Students from Northwest Technical School’s Collision Repair Technology Program in Maryville, MO, restored a donated 1957 Nash Metropolitan that was on display at the World of Wheels in Kansas City.

Collision repair instructor Ronald Wiederholt told the Maryville Forum that the car was a “mess” when the students started the project.

For more, “Northwest Technical School Shows Off Project Car” in the Maryville Forum.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.

