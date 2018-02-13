Missouri Tech-School Students Restore 1957 Nash Metropolitan

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students from Northwest Technical School’s Collision Repair Technology Program in Maryville, MO, restored a donated 1957 Nash Metropolitan that was on display at the World of Wheels in Kansas City.

Collision repair instructor Ronald Wiederholt told the Maryville Forum that the car was a “mess” when the students started the project.

For more, “Northwest Technical School Shows Off Project Car” in the Maryville Forum.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.