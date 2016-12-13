Mitchell 1 And ASE Present 2016 Technician Of The Future Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Koda Colbert of Wilsonville, OR, was named the 2016 Mitchell 1/ Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Future as part of the ASE Fall Board of Governors Meeting and Technician Recognition Awards, held recently in Concord, NC. Colbert received a $1,000 cash prize, a one-year subscription to ProDemand from Mitchell 1, and airfare and hotel accommodations to attend the event to receive his award.

“We would like to congratulate Koda on being named the 2016 Technician of the Future,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “His accomplishments have demonstrated his commitment to excelling in his chosen field and we know he will be successful in his future endeavors.”

Colbert has been a technician for two years, of which he has spent the past year working as a line technician for Wilsonville Toyota. He attended Universal Technical Institute and completed automotive and Toyota T-TEN programs. Colbert is also an ASE master technician and a Toyota certified expert technician.

Colbert’s interest in autocross racing during high school sparked his interest in auto repair. He wanted to build better and faster cars himself, but lacked the knowledge to build the cars to his desired level. He knew that an education in auto repair would allow him to pursue his racing hobby as well as help other drivers succeed on the track.

To qualify to win the Mitchell 1/ASE Technician of the Future award, the winner must be ASE Certified, must have registered as a student, and have the highest cumulative test scores on the A4, A5, A6 and A8 tests.

