screen-shot-2016-12-20-at-9-58-49-amThe 1977 Chevrolet Corvette will be displayed at local auto shows to help promote the automotive programs at Mohave Community College.

From Rodd Cayton’s article on the Mohave Valley Daily News website:

The owner of a classic sports car typically has several avenues he can take.

He can race the car. His can use it for occasional pleasure drives. He can display it at auto shows. And, of course, he can always sell it.

Steve Hayes gave his away.

Hayes, an Orange County, Calif., resident who vacations in Bullhead City, has donated his 1977 Chevrolet Corvette to the auto mechanics and auto paint and body programs at Mohave Community College.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the donated Chevrolet Corvette on the Mohave Valley Daily News website.



Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Staff Editors at Babcox Media, Inc.
Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
