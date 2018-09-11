Monster Introduces Auto Darkening Welding Helmet

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Monster has released a new auto darkening welding helmet that is equipped with fully adjustable settings for welding applications (MST9801). This nylon helmet only weighs 1.09 lbs., causing less neck strain, less muscle fatigue and can be worn for hours at a time. With a quick light to dark transitioning time of 1/10,000 seconds and an optical rating of 1/1/1/2, Monster wants to make it clear that this helmet is setting the bar in terms of automotive safety gear.

The helmet offers protection from the intense glare of a welding arc, sparks, hot flying particles and other hazardous materials with its solar-powered features, four sensors and easy-to-reach sensitivity and delay knobs. Quickly and easily adjust shading levels from 5-9 grinding and 9-13 for welding operations. Not only is it comfortable, but also well ventilated to reduce fogging.

For additional information, visit monsterautotools.blogspot.com.