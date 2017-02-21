Mopar Celebrates 80th Anniversary With 2017 Limited-Edition Dodge Challenger

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The MOPAR brand celebrates its 80th anniversary with the introduction of the limited-edition MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger. The vehicle offers a pair of hand-painted, custom show-car trim options. Only 80 models will be available in Pitch Black/Contusion Blue, with another 80 in Pitch Black/Billet Silver.

The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger also includes MOPAR performance parts, accessories, an exclusive owner’s kit and a serialized badge.

“Since its birth in 1937, MOPAR has evolved from the name of an antifreeze product to a global customer-care brand,” said Pietro Gorlier, head of MOPAR parts and service, FCA – Global. “The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger, our latest limited-edition vehicle, is a testament to this philosophy, showcasing how MOPAR assists owners in personalizing all FCA U.S. vehicles.”

The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger is the eighth limited-edition, MOPAR-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory. In 2010, the brand produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles—the MOPAR ’10 Challenger. Other low-run, factory-produced MOPAR rides would follow: the ’11 Charger, ’12 300, ’13 Dart, ’14 Challenger, ’15 Dodge Charger R/T and ’16 RAM Rebel.

Exterior

The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger’s two-tone custom paint options were achieved with an assist from the MOPAR Custom Shop. Contusion Blue and Billet Silver hues are pulled from the Dodge brand’s color palette, with the upper portion of the Mopar ’17 hand-painted Pitch Black at the Mopar Custom Shop to achieve the two-tone appearance.

The upper exterior is unified with pitch-black accents. The standard satin black of the shaker hood package by MOPAR and shaker hood scoop surround is painted pitch black. The rear decklid spoiler also receives the pitch-black treatment, and the MOPAR design badge on the spoiler is turned black-on-black.

Size 20×9-in. aluminum wheels are embellished with semi-gloss accents, and center caps feature the Dodge logo. Standard chrome exhaust tips are replaced with Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat black exhaust tips.

Performance

The six-speed manual transmission MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger enhances the base Dodge Challenger R/T 392. The 6.4L, 392 HEMI engine pumps out 485 hp and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. A MOPAR cold-air intake delivers a performance boost, and is aided by an air-catcher duct system via the headlamp. The upgrade, inspired by the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, feeds additional cold air into the vehicle. MOPAR shaker strut tower braces and caps are silver powdercoated and increase rigidity and handling of the MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger. Four-piston Brembo brakes provide stopping power.

Interior/Exclusive Content

Inside, performance seats are customized with Tungsten MOPAR logos embroidered on the seatbacks. Tungsten stitching matching the MOPAR logo borders the seats and continues throughout the vehicle, touching the door panels and additional interior areas.

The limited-edition vehicle will be available in both the United States and Canada, with a U.S. MSRP of $55,790, excluding taxes and destination fees. The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger will begin arriving in select dealerships in early second quarter 2017.

The MOPAR ’17 Dodge Challenger will be displayed at the Chicago Auto Show. For more information: blog.mopar.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.