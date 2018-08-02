Morse High School Auto Body Program Recognized For 2017 SEMA Show Builds

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Students in Morse High School’s auto body program in San Diego, California, have been recognized for their work on an award-winning black and silver 2018 Ford Mustang and F-150 displayed at the 2017 SEMA Show.

During the top-secret shadow program, students had the opportunity to experience hands-on instruction from industry veterans and collaborate with SEMA project leaders at Air Design USA, Sherwin Williams and Ford Motor Company to design the SEMA builds.

Following the 2017 SEMA Show, the cars were displayed at the 2018 Detroit and LA Auto shows.

“This was one of the most special SEMA builds. Not only was it the first time I was awarded two vehicle projects by Ford, but it also is a project that so many people get to share in the success,” said Billy Longfellow, vice president of design and engineering at Air Design USA. “These kids, they poured their hearts into the builds. And today, they share in the outstanding design award we received.”

Check out the following video from Air Design USA, Sherwin Williams, and Ford on the Morse High School project: