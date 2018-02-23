MotoRad Partners With Technician.Academy For ‘Respect Is Learned In The Pits’ Contest

Carley Hull was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

Technician.Academy has announced MotoRad will be one of the sponsors for its second “Respect is Learned In The Pits” contest.

“Like us, MotoRad is committed to educating the technicians of tomorrow and providing learning experiences like the ‘Respect is Learned In The Pits’ contest that will shape the future of the automotive industry,” said Shawn Collins, CEO of Technician.Academy.

Current college students can apply to the “Respect is Learned In The Pits” contest to win a weekend with Randy Meyer Racing and Megan Meyer Racing at the 2018 Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. The winning student will have the opportunity to work in the pits with the RMR drag team to gain first-hand experience with the crew. Click here to view the recap video from 2017.

“The ‘In The Pits’ contest was a huge success in 2017, and we are more than excited to continue the program in 2018,” Megan Meyer said. “We encourage every student that has an interest in motorsports to take this opportunity to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom. With the help of MotoRad, we will have a larger reach to students, and hope to help bring light to the importance of education and building connections in the industry.”

“MotoRad is proud to partner with two winning teams like Technician.Academy and Randy Meyer Racing,” adds Brandon Kight, vice president of marketing at MotoRad. “It’s a perfect opportunity for technicians of tomorrow.”

Learn more about the contest at Technician.Academy.