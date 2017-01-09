NASCAR Tech Student Receives Outstanding Student Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



NASCAR Technical Institute (NTI) student Madison Conrad has been awarded the Roger Penske Outstanding Student Award by the TechForce Foundation, a nonprofit that champions students through their education and into careers as professional technicians in the transportation industry. The award grants $8,500 in funding to one exceptional Universal Technical Institute (UTI) student nearing graduation, who has completed 52 weeks of core curriculum in auto and/or diesel, electives and/or manufacturer-specific advanced training. Students honored with the award must display high academic achievement, a record as a team player and serve as a role model to fellow students.

Conrad will graduate in February from the Auto/NASCAR/Pit Crew program at NTI and plans to pursue her dream of becoming an engine tuner for a NASCAR premier series team.

A native of Albuquerque, N.M., Conrad began racing stock cars at a local dirt track at 14 years old and over the course of her racing career won prestigious awards including Rookie of the Year and the Ironman Award. She has also won a Points Championship. Driven by her passion for racing, Conrad moved 1,700 miles from home to attend NTI to receive the best training and education possible.

While at NTI, Conrad has been an active member of the community by serving as President of the Student Council and organizing activities, fundraisers, spirit weeks and volunteer activities for students. She also volunteers with a campus dirt wing sprint car team and helps prepare the cars for races.

She has received 15 Director’s List awards, seven Student of the Course awards and 48 Crew Chief awards. Despite her many commitments including serving on Student Council and interning with Roush Yates Engines, Conrad always takes the time to stay after class and explain difficult concepts to her fellow students.

“Madison’s commitment to excellence and passion for helping her fellow students illustrate why she is a worthy recipient of this award,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO and executive director of TechForce Foundation. “She inspires those around her to perform at their best, cultivates a sense of camaraderie in the community, and has the grit and perseverance that embodies the spirit of the Roger Penske Outstanding Student award.”