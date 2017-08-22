Career/Nashoba Valley Technical High School
Nashoba Tech Auto-Repair Students Ace Test

Students in the Automotive Technology program at Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford, MA, have passed the National Automotive Students Skills Standards Assessment.

From an article on The Lowell Sun website:

Eleven students in the Automotive Technology program at Nashoba Valley Technical High School passed the National Automotive Students Skills Standards Assessment, or NA3SA, necessary to become auto-repair professionals.

The four core components of the assessment are suspension and steering; brakes; electrical/electronic systems; and engine performance.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Nashoba Valley Technical High School Automotive Technology program on The Lowell Sun website.

