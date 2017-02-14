Nashoba Tech Students Pass Auto Skills Test

Career/Nashoba Valley Technical High School
Students in the Automotive Technology program at Nashoba Valley Technical High School have passed one or more of the four core components of the National Automotive Students Skills Standards Assessment.

From an article on The Lowell Sun website:

Five 2016 graduates of, and four current seniors, in the Automotive Technology program at Nashoba Valley Technical High School passed one or more of the four core components of the National Automotive Students Skills Standards Assessment, or NA3SA, necessary to become auto-repair professionals.

The four core components are suspension and steering; brakes; electrical/electronic systems; and engine performance.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Nashoba Valley Technical High School Automotive Technology program on The Lowell Sun website.

