National Pronto Association Becomes Gold Lifetime Trustee Of University Of The Aftermarket Foundation

National Pronto Association has become a Gold Lifetime Trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation following its recent donation to the Foundation.

“Pronto members have a long history of supporting industry training. They decided to make this most recent donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation because they believe in the mission of developing a strong aftermarket work force through education,” said Bill Maggs, MAAP, president and CEO of the National Pronto Association. “Through this contribution, we are able to help provide additional scholarship opportunities to talented individuals who seek a career in the auto care industry.”

The Gold Lifetime Trustee designation is reserved for those donating $250,000 to $499,999 to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. National Pronto Association joins the following organizations in this elite category of donors: Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Automotive Distribution Network (ADN), Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA), Dayco Products, Federated Auto Parts, Gates Corporation and Tenneco Automotive.

“We want to thank Bill Maggs and the great people at Pronto for this generous donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “Pronto has been actively involved in supporting the mission of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation as a lifetime trustee and this significant donation is the next step in their continued efforts to help educate the future leaders in the auto care industry.”