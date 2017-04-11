Nationwide Insurance Awards $50,000 To Schools Through Collision Repair Education Foundation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that Nationwide Insurance has made a $50,000 donation to assist the foundation’s support of high school and college collision school programs across the country through school grants.

Six schools were supported through these Nationwide school grants. The schools applied for the foundation’s 2016 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grant, and these funds will help fulfill the schools’ collision programs’ wish list of needed tools, equipment and supplies.

The Nationwide Insurance school grant recipients include:

$25,000 – Eastfield College (Mesquite, Texas)

$10,000 – Tidewater Community College (Chesapeake, Va.)

$5,000 – Texas State Technical College (Waco, Texas) and North Idaho College (Coeur d’Alene)

$2,500 Hillsborough Community College (Tampa, Fla.) and Cape Fear Community College (Wilmington, N.C.)

“Nationwide recognizes the growing need for highly trained repair technicians,” said Patrick Burnett, associate vice president of claims at Nationwide. “That’s why we’re proud to support organizations dedicated to training and developing tomorrow’s collision repair professionals.”

Added Collision Repair Education Foundation Executive Director Clark Plucinski, “On behalf of the collision school instructors and students that we serve, I would like to thank Nationwide Insurance for their continued support. Collision industry businesses across the country are seeking properly trained, entry-level collision students for employment and with Nationwide’s help; we are able to better assist instructors who are facing limited budgets and resources within their schools.”

Collision industry businesses interested in joining the Collision Repair Education Foundation in supporting high school and college collision school programs should contact Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at (847) 463-5244. For more information, visit CollisionEducationFoundation.org.

Article courtesy Body Shop Business.