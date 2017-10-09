New Delphi Podcast, Hosted By ASE Certified Master Technician, To Air On iTunes, YouTube

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Delphi has announced the release of its first-ever podcast, The Delphi Auto Parts Cast. Hosted by Dave Hobbs, ASE-certified master technician and senior Delphi instructor, the podcast provides trusted repair information for technicians, shop owners and DIYers.

In the podcast, Hobbs sits down with Delphi product specialists, trainers and engineers, offering proven techniques and expert advice to help customers be successful in their service bays. The first season topics will include improving diesel engine performance, diagnostic tips for today and tomorrow, proper fuel pump installation and more.

“The Delphi Auto Parts Cast is the next evolution of the high-quality training and informational content Delphi strives to provide technicians and shop owners,” said Chad Smith, vice president, North America. “As our industry changes, Delphi continuously seeks new ways to deliver training to its customers.”

The inaugural season launched Oct. 3, with new episodes airing every other week. Season 1 will be divided into two parts, with five episodes airing in 2017 and more to come in early 2018. The podcast will stream in both audio and video formats with availability on iTunes, SoundCloud, YouTube and delphiautoparts.com.

Viewers and listeners are invited to submit questions and feedback to the show by emailing Delphi at [email protected].