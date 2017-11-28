New Ducati Panigale V4 Receives ‘Most Beautiful Bike Of The Show’ Award

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Ducati Panigale V4 was awarded “Most Beautiful Bike of Show” at EICMA 2017. Despite tough competition from a host of new bikes, the thirteenth edition of “Vote and win the most beautiful bike of the show” competition, organized by Italian magazine Motociclismo, was won by Ducati for the ninth time.

More than 16,000 enthusiasts selected the Panigale V4 as their number one choice, making it the most popular bike among both EICMA visitors and “Motociclismo” website users. The new Ducati superbike won by a considerable margin, with 61.17% of total votes.

Sunday, November 12, Julien Clement, senior designer of the Ducati Design Center and Panigale V4 project, received the award on behalf of Ducati. A final highlight of an intense week of exhibition and events with over 600,000 visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2016.

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.