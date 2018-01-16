New Hampshire High School Automotive Students Face Off In Skills Challenge

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students from Seacoast School of Technology in Exeter, NH, won scholarships at the 2018 New Hampshire Auto Tech Skills Competition.

From John Kozioi’s article on the Union Leader website:

The best high school automotive students in New Hampshire competed in a skills challenge on Saturday, and when the dust settled, Aaron Wesling and Andrew Gelina took home top honors for the Seacoast School of Technology.

Sponsored by the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association and Toyota, the 2018 New Hampshire Auto Tech Skills Competition was held at Lakes Region Community College and featured two-person teams from 10 schools throughout the Granite State.

For successfully and accurately diagnosing four problems with a 2015 Toyota Camry, Gelina and Wesling each received $2,000 scholarships to the New Hampshire Community College automotive program of their choice; a trophy; and the opportunity to represent New Hampshire later this year in the National Automotive Technology Contest in New York City.

