New Jersey Students Win $100K At UTI Top Tech Challenge

Two seniors at a tech school in New Jersey took home second place at UTI’s Top Tech Challenge, hosted at its Exton, Pennsylvania, campus.

From the Community Bulletin ’s article on the NJ.com:

Gloucester County Institute of Technology, School of Automotive Technology seniors, Ben Pollock and Nick Solina won second place at the annual Top Tech Challenge hosted by Universal Technical Institute-Exton.

Each earned $50,000 scholarships and $2,500 in Snap-on tools for GCIT.

Ben and Nick both won a 75% scholarship for placing second in the hands-on competition and a 25% scholarship for placing first in the written test portion of the competition. They are allowed to combine their scholarships so they received a 100% tuition free scholarship.

